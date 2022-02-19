By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Hundreds of Penn State students are on their feet and won't sit down until tomorrow afternoon.
The 50th annual THON is underway at the Bryce Jordan Center.
It is where the university holds its annual dance marathon that raises money for children with cancer.
The students will remain on their feet for 46 hours straight.
More than $180 million has been raised over the decades.