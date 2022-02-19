WEATHERSaturday is a First Alert Day in our area
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Penn State

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Hundreds of Penn State students are on their feet and won’t sit down until tomorrow afternoon.

READ MORE: Low Interest Loans Available To Help Victims Of Apartment Fire In Penn Hills

The 50th annual THON is underway at the Bryce Jordan Center.

READ MORE: IUP Seeking To Slash Tuition For In-State Undergraduate Students By Nearly 20%

It is where the university holds its annual dance marathon that raises money for children with cancer.

The students will remain on their feet for 46 hours straight.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Snow Squall Warning Issued, 1-3 Inches Expected Across Region

More than $180 million has been raised over the decades.