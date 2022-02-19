By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It could soon be easier to get from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg.
Governor Tom Wolf was in town on Friday to announce the details of a plan to improve rail service between the cities.
PennDOT and Norfolk Southern are working together to offer more passenger trains.
Funding for the project would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law.
“We need to continue to make generational investments that will put Pennsylvania on a path to prosperity for years to come,” Wolf said.
An agreement on the improvements still has to be finalized.
Construction should take about five years once the project starts.