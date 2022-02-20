CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Fayette County, authorities said.

The Fayette County coroner told KDKA-TV that the crash happened on U.S. Route 40 near Uniontown on Sunday around 1 a.m.

Brian Gilchrist, 41, and Joshua Gilchrist, 18, were killed in the crash after their vehicle hit another head-on. They are from Petersburg, West Virginia.

The condition of the other driver is not known at this time. State police are investigating.