By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A father and son from West Virginia were heading home early Sunday morning after a concert in Pittsburgh when they collided with another car head-on.

“Unbelief, my heart ripping out for my son, who is good friends with him. Just in shock,” said family friend Ravenna Redman said,

It was a father-son outing 41-year-old Brian and 18-year-old Joshua Gilchrist had been looking forward to for some time: a road trip to Pittsburgh to see singer Marina at Stage AE.

“Josh had a wonderful evening. He had the time of his life before he was called home,” Redman said.

Around 11 Saturday night, Redman said they called their family to say they were stopping for a drink and then heading home. That was the last time anyone heard from them.

State police said at 1 a.m. along Route 40 just before the Morgantown Road exit in South Union Township, the Gilchrist’s car crashed into another.

“He has an older brother, Matthew, that was also supposed to go to the concert Saturday but he couldn’t find his vaccination card. So by the luck of not having a vaccination card, Matthew didn’t go,” Redman said.

KDKA went to the auto repair shop in Uniontown where the two cars were towed. The State Police Reconstruction Team was there but couldn’t provide any details at the time.

Redman said Josh was a senior at Petersburg High School and a member of the band. She said he’ll be remembered for his huge smile and love of music and theatre.

His dad, Brian, always supported his son and worked hard to take care of the family.

Redman said the family is devastated but takes solace knowing their last hours were spent together.

“At least they were together and they weren’t alone,” Redman said.