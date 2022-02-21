CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Connellsville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into dozens of vehicles and stealing from them.

Investigators said Aaron Katona stole cash and guns by prowling in the dark, but they managed to catch him when he stopped for a snack in between thefts.

Police said Katona, 31, hit several neighborhoods, breaking into car after car by the easiest method available — going after the ones that were unlocked.

In most cases, police said, Katona grabbed cash and items he could quickly get rid of for cash as wells as firearms.

Katona’s alleged crime spree ran six months. Video and pictures from various sources gave police an idea of who they were looking for, and his apparent desire to grab a snack at a Connellsville convenience store led to his arrest.

An officer out on patrol saw someone matching Katona’s description walking into a convenience store.

Katona is at the Fayette County Jail on a combined $50,000, held on numerous felonies, and investigators said he may be involved in other thefts in the area.