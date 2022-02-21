PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local hospitals and some pharmacies have received their first shipments of a new drug aimed at fighting against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

That drug is called Bebtelovimab — bringing a second monoclonal antibody into the mix when providing treatment for COVID-19.

Some doctors say they may not use this new drug right away, however.

The drug is expected to be used to treat COVID-19 patients age 12 and older, who are not hospitalized, but are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The FDA authorized the antibody on February 11, and Pennsylvania has received more than 1,000 doses of the drug so far.

Hospitals in Allegheny Health Network, UPMC, and Excela Health’s networks have received the drug, as have some independent pharmacies in the area.

AHN’s Pharmacy Director says the supply of the drug in short right now.

“We have Bebtelovimab on hand, we received it on Friday from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. We are planning on using it primarily on the BA2 variant of Omicron, which is not yet dominant in our are. We are getting everything ready from the build perspective. so we are ready to administer as soon as we see a little bit of dominant BA2 strain in our community,” Dr. Arpit Mehta said.

Mehta says right now, the hospital network will use their supply of Sotrovimab for patients who need it.

Sotrovimab was the only monoclonal antibody that worked against Omicron — which is still the dominant strain across the United States.

Lilly, the maker of Bebtelovimab, is expected to provide up to 600,000 doses of the drug nationwide.