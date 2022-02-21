PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools board members heard from worried staff and families Monday night about an increase in violence inside schools.

School safety, security, the need for police in schools and an uptick in violence took center stage at the virtual public hearing. Board members heard messages of concern, fear and anger.

The vast majority of those who signed up to let their voices be heard were speaking out about violent episodes inside the schools. The brutal assault at Brashear High School last month caught on cell phone video was put under the microscope after the teen attacked was seriously hurt and his family said previous incidents were never dealt with.

Those who spoke said school is supposed to be a safe space and current school policies aren’t making students accountable for their actions.

“Those that want the police removed from our schools should get their state clearances in order and volunteer on a regular basis monitoring the halls or bathrooms,” said community member Eileen Papale.

“Tonight I speak for the Brashear students who do the right thing,” said Brashear officer Renee Maddex. “They’re asking why nothing is being done, why the disruptive students are permitted to get away with ruining their education, why the disrupters are permitted to terrorize their hallways without recourse.”

“I watched kids who once played sports now carry guns, even the girls. I stressed to board members that things were different: stress, fear and growing up too fast,” said security guard Nikkia Ingrim.

“It’s not a school, I’m sorry. That’s a war zone. We don’t even know if our children are going to make it home, or in what condition,” said Andrieta Cunningham, a family member of the student assaulted at Brashear.

Many of the speakers, who were community members as well as staff and school security, said the pandemic has taken its toll on kids in schools, citing stress in homes due to lost incomes, housing and employment instability.

Many stressed the need for the city residency requirement to be lifted for paraprofessionals to fill many needed positions inside the schools to support staff and students.