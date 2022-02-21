PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a marvelous Monday with sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. That’s almost 15-20 degrees warmer than normal for late February.

Aware: Tomorrow will be soggy with around 1” of rain across much of the region.

Alert: Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days with a wintry mix moving in.

The warmth sticks around Tuesday, but it will be a wet day with showers arriving in the morning, leading to a steadier rain by lunch and through the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be high from Pittsburgh to the south where 1” to 1.50” is possible. Totals will be lower to the north, and that’s why there is not a real flooding concern right now.

Areas to the north that saw heavier rain a few days ago, on top of snowpack, will see less rain, and the higher amounts will stay to the south with the heaviest down into West Virginia. We didn’t get as much rain in those spots a few days ago, and there was no snowpack to melt.

That being said, the Mon Wharf is closed and likely will flood, and we could see some minor flooding along the Riverwalk areas. No watches or warnings have been issued yet.

Wednesday will be dry but cooler, and then Thursday and Friday will again be First Alert Weather Days as another system moves in, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. This could bring it all: Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Right now, models are showing a possible quick shot of snow changing to rain/freezing rain Thursday before moving back to some snow Friday.

Where the freezing line will be and the timing are still to be determined. We are tracking this system and as the new data arrives, we will update you on details as we get closer to Thursday. For now, know it will be colder, wet and messy with some slick roads.

