PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens marched for justice in downtown Pittsburgh Monday in the death of Peter Spencer, a 29-year-old who was shot and killed in December.

Peter Spencer’s family said he was in Venango County with a friend on a camping trip when he was killed. Police say he was shot nine times, in the back, chest, neck and other areas.

An arrest has yet to be made in the case.

“We just want to know what happened to my brother. We’re looking for the truth in that matter,” said Tehilah Spencer, Peter Spencer’s brother.

Tehilah said it’s been two months without answers from authorities investigating the case and said they’ve been patient enough. He said it appears there is a double standard when it comes to homicide cases and compared it to missing Uber driver Christi Spicuzza’s death.

“Her suspect of her murder was put out two days later. They knew the face. They knew the name. Two months later, they know the dude admitted to killing my brother. All of this is known but we can’t know the name. What are they protecting? What is the double standard?” Tehilah said.

Peter was a Jamaican immigrant who called Pittsburgh home.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” Protesters could be heard chanting Monday.

A march for justice for Peter Spencer is happening now downtown. Spencer

was shot and killed late last year while on a camping trip with co-workers in Venango County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/xLQU3mFN0l — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) February 21, 2022

Several streets were shut down during the march for safety reasons as dozens marched with the his family holding “Justice for Peter Spencer” signs and wearing t-shirts in his memory.

Tehilah said his family has hired a private investigator and medical examiner in hopes to get more answers on the case.

“We have found out some very interesting information throughout all of this,” Tehilah said.

Tehilah hopes the march will put pressure on the Venango County district attorney and others investigating the case but said his family is frustrated with how it’s being handled.

“The disrespect of how they’re handling it. They ask my mom, they said, ‘Oh, does he have any gang affiliations or tattoos?’ They were there on the scene that day. They clearly seen this man has no tattoos on his body,” Tehilah said.

He said until there’s an arrest in the case, his family will continue to fight for justice, saying his brother didn’t deserve to die.

“He was hustling every single day trying to get to his American dream in any way he can,” Tehilah said. “We want fair justice.”

“That’s what we want. Justice for that life,” said Peter’s father Conrad.

KDKA reached out to the Venango County DA on Monday but hasn’t heard back yet.

On Jan. 25, the DA released a statement saying it would take four to six weeks to complete the investigation and that’s when he will review the findings and make a public statement. Tuesday marks four weeks since that statement was released.