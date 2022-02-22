PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s no congressional district yet, but someone is going to represent the suburbs of Pittsburgh in Congress.

One North Hills Republican says he’s ready to represent this region in Washington, D.C.

Former Ross Township Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer, now a resident of Pine Township, is no stranger to politics. In 2018, Shaffer defeated fellow Republican State Sen. Randy Vulakovich in a primary before narrowly losing in the general election to Democratic State Sen. Lindsey Williams.

Now Shaffer’s aiming for Congress.

“What I see going on in Washington really sickens me,” Shaffer told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday. “Washington is fundamentally broken. I believe we need problem-solvers in Washington, D.C., people like myself who are willing to work with both parties to try to get things done.”

Shaffer says his work as a Ross Township commissioner shows he can work across party lines, but he says as a conservative Republican government spending must be limited.

“We have a federal government that is $30 trillion in debt. That is really robbing the future of current generations and generations to come. I am a fiscal conservative. I believe that government needs to live within its means.”

Married to a physician and the father of five children, Shaffer has a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a master of business degree from the University of North Carolina.

“I have been a very blessed person who really comes from nothing, who has been able to live the American dream through a lot of hard work, through a lot of support as I was growing up,” says Shaffer.

Like the two Democrats, Chris Deluzio and Sean Meloy, who have announced for this suburban seat being vacated by Congressman Conor Lamb, Shaffer awaits the decision of the state Supreme Court on what the district might look like.

“When the state Supreme Court does issue a ruling on districts, we will have one of the most competitive U.S. House districts in the country, and it’ll be a district that I live in. It will be a district that encompasses large parts of Allegheny County and all or part of Beaver County based on the maps that have been proposed,” he says.

Shaffer calls himself a conservative Republican. On abortion rights for women, he’s clear.

“I am strongly pro-life. I believe that that is a life, and it should be protected,” he said.

On the Second Amendment right to bear arms, “I don’t believe the government should step in and put undue restrictions on that.”

“If we’re looking at red flag laws, obviously, I think all of us would agree that someone who has mental issues or is physically violent, they should not be in possession of a firearm,” says Shaffer.

As for critical race theory, if it means teaching that someone is automatically racist because of their race, Shaffer says, “Critical race theory concerns me in a number of ways. It is being used to divide us as a country. It is being used to evaluate people based on the color of their skin.”

So far, former President Donald Trump has not endorsed any Republican in this race, but Shaffer would welcome that support.

“I have not had the privilege of meeting President Trump, so he has not endorsed me. But I am welcoming endorsements from everyone. I would definitely be honored to have that endorsement, as well as any other endorsements,” he said.

So far, Shaffer is the only Republican running for this seat, but it’s not too late for other candidates to surface.

Until the court endorses a congressional map, no candidate can circulate nominating petitions. The primary is still set for May 17.