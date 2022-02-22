By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two medical helicopters have been called after separate crashes at an intersection in Fayette County, officials say.READ MORE: 3 Cows Get Loose On Interstate 81 In Central Pennsylvania
Fayette County 911 said the two crashes happened at the same location on Tuesday night.READ MORE: Police: Mother Abandons 5-Year-Old Autistic Son In Ohio
First, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Stoney Point and New Salem roads in Menallen Township. More vehicles then collided at the same intersection after the first crash.
No word on any possible injuries or the number of vehicles involved.MORE NEWS: District Magistrate Under Fire For Not Signing Warrant For Suspected Killer Of Christi Spicuzza
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.