PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” opens Tuesday night in downtown Pittsburgh.

The musical runs for three weeks with 24 shows at the Benedum Center. It’s one of the most popular musicals to play in Pittsburgh, and most performances already sold out.

The show, about Alexander Hamilton and the founding of our country, has won Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer awards.

The company manager, Brad Broman, who’s from Westmoreland County, said people are seeing the show with new perspectives since the pandemic and racial equity protests.

“We’re also very lucky to be coming off of all the things that happened during the pandemic and to spread the message of inclusivity and diversity, and this show and these faces and these people can really inspire people and spread the message,” Broman said. “I think it’s so important right now and I hope that we can do that in Pittsburgh.”

A reminder that all ticket holders must be vaccinated.

If you’d like to see “Hamilton,” 40 tickets will be sold for $10 each for every show. There’s a lottery for those tickets each week. You can get more information on how to participate in the lottery here.