By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

University of Pittsburgh’s 6th Annual Day Of Giving (2/22)

It’s a day of giving back and helping at the University of Pittsburgh!

Tuesday is the university’s 6th annual Day of Giving Event. It helps raise money to fund scholarships, advance research, expand Pitt’s programs and enhance academic experiences.

Alumni, student, faculty and staff are all encouraged to participate.

There will be donation spots on campus all day today as well as online.

Click here to donate.

Lead Free Promise Project Launches Interactive Toolkit (2/21)

The Lead Free Promise project has launched an interactive toolkit for parents with six steps to get kids healthier after testing positive for lead. About 8,000 children across Pennsylvania test positive for lead every year.

Click here to access their Parent Resource Toolkit.

Registration Opens For American Lung Association’s ‘Fight For Air Climb’ (2/21)

Climbers will take more than 1,777 steps inside PNC Park. A virtual option to participate will be available, as well.

Click here for more information on how to sign up and start fundraising.

City of Greensburg Accepting Orders For Hometown Hero Banner Project (2/21)

The program honors local military and non-military heroes with banners that are hung throughout the area.

To find out how you can order one, click here.