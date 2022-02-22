PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A project that could change the way thousands of people get to work or school will be discussed today in front of Pittsburgh’s City Council.

City Council will discuss the proposed transit project, looking to allocate $12.8 million towards it.

The Port Authority says the Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is a faster and more cost effective system because of dedicated lanes and more frequent operatioms.

The goal of the system is to avoid delays due to things like traffic.

The proposed service would include Downtown, Uptown, Oakland, and the East End.

The Port Authority says it would have a core route from downtown to Oakland, and then branch out to go to Greenfield, Highland Park, and several Mon Valley communities.

This network would include 7.4 miles of bus lanes, serving 44 stations at 72 platforms.

The overall project could cost around $250 million, with several levels of government assisting with footing the bill..

City Council could vote on the project as early as Tuesday.