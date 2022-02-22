By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are cleaning up a crash involving a school bus and a garbage truck.
Few details were immediately available, but KDKA has learned the crash happened before 8:30 a.m. on Roseland Avenue in Ross Township.
There were no reports of injuries.
KDKA has a crew en route to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.