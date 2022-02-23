CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two ambulances were called to the scene of a crash in Cranberry Township.

Just before 7:30 a.m. this morning, the crash happened between Powell and Freedom roads.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

