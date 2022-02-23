By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two ambulances were called to the scene of a crash in Cranberry Township.READ MORE: New Mini-Golf Attractions Coming To Pittsburgh's Strip District
Just before 7:30 a.m. this morning, the crash happened between Powell and Freedom roads.READ MORE: Russia, Ukraine, And Gas Prices: How Much Will We Be Paying At The Pump?
The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Drop Throughout The Day, Snow And Freezing Rain On The Way
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details