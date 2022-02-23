By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Penn Hills police are looking for a toddler who was abducted from their grandmother's home Tuesday evening.
The toddler was taken from her home on Chaske Street by an adult who is not to have custody, police said. That person is believed to be the child’s mother, the Penn Hills police chief said.
Investigators have not yet released the child's name or a description.
However, they say an Amber Alert could be issued soon.
Detectives are out combing the area and interviewing people in the neighborhood.
