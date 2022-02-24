KYIV, UKRAINE (KDKA) – They’re worried and scared but prepared on some level.

Many have food, money, and documents together and that’s what we shared from Tim Mylovanov, a University of Pittsburgh professor of economics, who is back in his native Kyiv.

He said he will continue to deliver guest lectures to students in Oakland while still advising the Office of the Ukrainian President and serving as president of the Kyiv School of Economics.

Overnight, he said that explosions woke him up and he tweeted to his students that classes are canceled.

Kyiv School of Economics is operational online. All classes and events are cancelled. The management is functional. Please act according to your safety plan and contact heads of your departments and/or coordinators of programs once you get to safety. — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) February 24, 2022

Mylovanov believes the reason Russia invaded is because of freedom.

“It’s booming in so many ways and I think that that on an ideological level that poses a threat to the dictatorship in Russia because it shows there could be an alternative model and it’s by your door and despite you trying to harass it and shut it down, it’s still working,” said Mylovanov.

He said his wife is with him along with other family members, pointing out that it was important to be with other Ukrainians during this.

Meanwhile, here in Pittsburgh, American Ukrainians don’t believe the country is doing enough to help Ukrainians.

That includes Lisa and Bodhan Czmola, who live in Penn Hills, and are first-generation Americans.

They believe America signed an agreement to protect Ukraine against any invaders and they’re not doing that. They want President Joe Biden to do more, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin only understands force.

“I talk to my cousin’s daughter who is at the village through Facebook, I can’t talk to her because they don’t have very good connections, so I’ve been texting her almost every single day,” Bodhan said.

They believe the only way to deal with President Putin is through strength and you can’t be meek.