By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A popular bakery in Fayette County was damaged by a late-night fire.
The fire broke out Thursday night at Yum Yum’s Bakery along Morgantown Street.
Firefighters were seen focusing on the roof, where smoke was coming from the building.
Crews were initially called out for reports of a possible fire in the kitchen. The same building caught on fire in September 2019.
A section of the road was blocked off while crews work to put out the fire.
It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured.
