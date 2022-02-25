CLICK HEREEnter your submission for our Fish Fry Guide
He caught and released a 25-pound, 45 1/2-inch tiger muskellunge while fishing Keystone Lake.
Filed Under:Fishing, Keystone Lake, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Westmoreland County

By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania had quite the catch while fishing in Westmoreland County.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Fish And Boat Commission)

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission shared a picture of the massive fish caught by Daniel Salter, who is from St. Marys, Elk County.

Congrats on the incredible catch, Daniel!