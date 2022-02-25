By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – North Huntingdon Police have said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat that led to a modified lockdown of Norwin School District.
18-year-old Nolan Kugler of North Huntingdon was taken into custody after being identified as the suspect.
Kugler made the threat against Norwin High School just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday through the Safe2Say Something service which is run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.
After he made the threat, Safe2Say Something alerted the Norwin School District and police.
When police located Kugler, bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in from Pittsburgh Police and did not find any type of explosive device or illegal explosive materials.
Kugler is facing charges of terroristic threats and threat to use a weapon of mass destruction.