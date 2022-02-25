PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night shooting in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, a Homestead Police officer heard gunshots along East 16th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found three victims inside a vehicle, all who had been shot multiple times. All three victims were taken to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old male, died at the hospital.

Another of the victims, an adult female, remains in critical condition. The third victim, a juvenile male, is expected to survive.

No suspects have been named and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.