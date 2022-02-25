PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Things are still wet and there will be some flooded roadways Friday afternoon.

There’s a light wintry mix on the backside of the front that’s bringing gusty winds and falling temperatures so watch for slick spots.

Alert: None

Aware: Flood advisory for the Ohio River at the Point in downtown Pittsburgh goes until Monday morning. The river is expected to crest at 19.2’ on Saturday morning. The Mon Wharf will be topped and could get close to the North Shore River Walk. Also, a wind advisory will be in place until 7 p.m. for Laurels. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph there with gusts at 30 mph elsewhere.

WEATHER LINKS

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

We’ll dry out for the rest of the day, but it’ll be windy and chilly with mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills will be in the 20s through the afternoon. Lows drop near 20 Saturday morning, and the weekend will be quiet. Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 30s, and we are back in the mid 40s Sunday.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the teens. Tuesday and Wednesday we are back in the mid to upper 40s, 50s and even 60s possible for the end of the week and weekend!

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward Reports From White Oak



Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.