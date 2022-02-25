By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The South Negley Avenue Bridge in Shadyside is going to undergo a complete overhaul.

This decision comes after earlier this month when Andy Sheehan broke the news that there were several safety concerns regarding the bridge, including wooden posts that appeared to be holding up the structure.

Late on Thursday afternoon, the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced that it had sent legislation to the city for the engineering phase of the rehabilitation project and also secured the necessary state and federal funding.

According to a 2021 inspection report, most of the bridge is in fair condition but the substructure is in poor condition.

As for the wooden posts that appeared to be holding it up, they’re positioned to reinforce the sidewalks for pedestrians and do not support the full weight of the bridge or vehicles.

Because of that, DOMI said the bridge will remain open until the rehab work begins.