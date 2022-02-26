By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The sun was out but the temperatures were low on Saturday as hundreds of people were freezing for a reason at Heinz Field.
A number of law enforcement teams, schools, and other organizations participated in the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge, taking the jump into ice-cold pools to support the Special Olympics.
Organizers say they were thrilled with the results.
"This is an amazing event for us, this is our largest polar plunge in the state," said Matt Aaron, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. "Last night, we crossed the $400,000 mark, we're at $420,000 and climbing. We're going to hit our goal of $450,000."
Included in the fun, was our very own Team PTL! With Heather Abraham decked out in a shark onesie, Ron Smiley in the Pittsburgh Penguins sweater, and Daisy Jade joining them, they took the jump!