Masks are no longer required, except in limited circumstances, as of February 28.

You can read the diocese’s update here.

Chartiers Valley

Masks are considered a parental decision and are not required.

Read Chartiers Valley’s COVID-19 guidelines here.

Clairton

All students and staff will be required to wear masks. As of February 26, Clairton City School District has not revised its health and safety plan, which you can read here.

Cornell

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Deer Lakes

Face coverings will be optional for everyone in school buildings. Read more.

Duquesne

In an update provided in December 2021, families were told masking would remain required.

Read the letter here.

East Allegheny

Masks remain required.

Elizabeth Forward

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Fort Cherry

The district says that all federal and state mandates will be followed when it comes to mask-wearing. Read more.

Fox Chapel Area

Fox Chapel is following the new CDC guidelines – when there is a substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, masks will be required. When transmission rates are low, masks will be optional.

Gateway

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Hampton

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be on a voluntary basis. Read more.

Highlands

The wearing of masks will be voluntary by all students and staff unless there is a Universal Face Coverings Order that requires it by the Department of Health, CDC, or the state. Read more.

Keystone Oaks

Following the CDC’s new guidance, Keystone Oaks has made masks option effective February 28.

McKeesport Area

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional.

Montour

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional.

Moon Area

Starting on January 17, masks will be recommended, but not required.

Mt. Lebanon

Following the CDC’s new guidance, masks are no longer required.

North Allegheny

Masks are required for students and staff through January 17, 2022. Masks will be strongly recommended beginning January 18, 2022.

Northgate

As of January 10, Northgate is still requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status.

North Hills

North Hills, with the new CDC Guidance, are no longer requiring masks.

Penn Hills

Masks are required, but the district says the school board will be meeting to discuss plans for masking.

Penn-Trafford

Masks are optional for all staff, visitors, and students of all ages. Read more. Pine-Richland The district recommends masking of unvaccinated individuals but will not require or mandate masking. Read more.

Pittsburgh Public Schools

As of January 15, 2022, masks are still required in Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Plum Borough

Masks are optional.

Quaker Valley

Beginning on March 1, masks will be optional for everyone at Quaker Valley School District. Riverview Riverview is lifting the universal mask mandate on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Shaler

Shaler has made the decision to follow the CDC guidelines and masks are now optional.

South Allegheny

“Although the District will continue to be mask optional unless another mandate is set forth, please know that wearing a mask and being vaccinated is your greatest protection against COVID-19.”

Read more

South Fayette

Masks are strongly recommended, but not required.

South Park

South Park is still recommending masks, but not requiring them.

Steel Valley

Masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Sto-Rox

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Upper St. Clair

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

West Allegheny

The district is strongly recommending but not mandating masks.

West Jefferson Hills

The district will not require that masks be worn in the building unless mandated by the appropriate authorities, but encourages the entire community to follow the CDC’s and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines. Read more.

West Mifflin

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time. .

Wilkinsburg

All students must wear masks during the school day. Read more.

Woodland Hills

As of February 26, masks are still required.

Read more here.

Armstrong County

Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Allegheny-Clarion Valley has not updated its online Health and Safety Plan since July 2021. As of the latest update, face coverings are optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors), but the district encourages individuals to wear a face covering. Read more.

Apollo-Ridge

The wearing of masks will be optional and voluntary for all students and staff, including on public transportation as of Feb. 25. Read more.

Armstrong

Students, staff and visitors are not required to wear face coverings in school. Anyone who prefers to wear a face covering in school is permitted to do so. Read more.

Freeport

The district has not updated its Health and Safety Plan since December of 2021.

The district does not require masks to be worn inside school buildings for instruction and at events.

Karns City

Karns City lifted its mask mandate in December of 2021. Read more.

Kiski Area

Masks will be optional for all students, staff, and visitors. Read more.

Leechburg

The district made masks optional last year. Read more.

Redbank Valley

Unless mandated by state or federal government, the wearing of masks will remain optional for students and staff. Read more.

Beaver County

Aliquippa

Face coverings will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education or the Pa. Department of Health. Read more.

Ambridge

The district says all face covering requirements will follow state and federal mandates.

“Please note that the total number of positive cases will be utilized to determine masking by building; however, the Department of Health utilizes symptomatic only positive cases in the building when advising the district to close and go virtual,” the district website reads.

Read more.

Beaver

Masks are not mandated “except in the case of a shortened isolation/quarantine” and are recommended but not required for Beaver Area School extracurriculars. Read more.

Big Beaver Falls

Masks will be optional unless a mandate is reinstated. Read more.

Blackhawk

Mask decisions will be a parental choice. Read more.

Central Valley

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Ellwood City

The wearing of masks in school buildings will be optional for staff and students. Read more.

Freedom

Masks will not be required. Read more. Hopewell

The district says that mask wearing is optional as of March 7, 2022 for students, faculty, staff and visitors. Masks are still required on public transportation per the federal mandate. Read more.

Midland

Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.

New Brighton

Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, or by the Governor’s Office. Read more.

Riverside

Masks and facial coverings will be optional unless mandated at the state level. Read more.

Rochester

Masks will be optional unless mandated by government and regulatory agencies. Read more.

South Side Area

The wearing of masks and facial coverings will be optional. Read more.

Western Beaver

Masking decisions are a parental and family choice. Read more.

Butler County

Butler

Masks are not required by the Butler Area School District.

Mars

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

Moniteau

Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other government agency. Read more.

Seneca Valley

Face masks are optional on all school buses and vans. Read more.

Slippery Rock

The district will not require the wearing of face masks unless directed to do so by local, state, of federal government. Read more. Read more.

South Butler County

The district will not be requiring masks to be worn by staff or students. Read more.

Fayette County

Albert Gallatin

The district made masks optional this year but as of January was recommending wearing masks. Read more.

Brownsville

The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.

Connellsville

As of January, the district says it is allowing masks to be optional in buildings but required on transportation. Read more.

Frazier

The wearing of masks will be optional for all students and staff. Read more.

Laurel Highlands

The district says masks are optional and would only be required if a student shows COVID-19 symptoms or if there is no room for social distancing. Staff will wear masks if they are unable to social distance. Read more.

Southmoreland

The wearing of masks will be optional.

Uniontown

Masks will be optional for all students and staff inside school buildings. Read more.

Greene County

Carmichaels

Masks are not required for students who have been vaccinated.

Central Greene

Masks will be optional for all students and staff unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other agency. Read more.

Jefferson-Morgan

Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask, including on school transportation. Read more.

West Greene

All vaccinated staff members and students will not be required to wear a mask. Masks will be optional for all other staff and students. Read more.

Indiana County

Homer Center

The district will not require the wearing of masks, yet will promote the wearing of masks by students and employees, particularly those who have not been vaccinated. Read more.

Indiana

The wearing of masks will be optional. Masks are optional on transportation. Read more.

River Valley

The district is strongly encouraging mask-wearing by unvaccinated individuals. Mask-wearing will be an optional decision at the discretion of students and parents. Masks are also optional on buses. Read more.

Lawrence County

Laurel

Masks will be optional for all staff and students. Read more.

Mohawk

Masks for staff and students will be worn on a voluntary basis. Read more.

Neshannock

The wearing of masks is optional.

New Castle Area

The district is recommending but not requiring masks indoors. Read more.

Shenango

The district is not requiring masks unless the county is experiencing high transmission of COVID-19. Read more.

Union

Masks will be optional for students and staff while in school, but change may be necessary depending on safety recommendations. Read more.

Wilmington

Mask use will be optional for all students K-12 unless there is a state or federal mandate. Read more.

Washington County

Avella

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be recommended, but not required.

Bentworth

Students and staff will have the option to wear a mask but are not required.

Bethlehem-Center

The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.

Burgettstown

The district will recommend, but will not require masks to be worn.

Read more here.

California

The district is following the CDC guidance and masks are optional.

Canon-McMillan

Masks are recommended for all staff, students, and visitors but are not required.

Read more on the district’s updated guidance here.

Charleroi

Charleroi is following the CDC guidelines and has made masks optional.

Chartiers-Houston

The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.

McGuffey

The district will not require students or staff to wear masks, except where mandated by government. Read more.

Peters Township

The district will recommend masks be worn based on CDC guidance, making them optional.

Ringgold

Masks will be required.

Trinity

Masks will be optional.

Washington

Per the Washington School District School Board, masks guidance will be based on CDC guidelines.

Westmoreland County

Belle Vernon Area

Masks will be recommended, but optional.

Burrell

Masks will be optional.

Derry Area

Masks are optional for all individuals, staff, students, parents, and visitors.

Franklin Regional

Masks will be optional.

Greensburg-Salem

Masks will be recommended, but not required.

Hempfield Area

Parents have the decision of whether or not to have their child(ren) wear a face mask while attending school.

Read more.

Jeannette

Masks are recommended but not required.

Ligonier Valley

Masks will be optional in school facilities.

Monessen

Masks will be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district’s latest update on its website.

Mt. Pleasant

The wearing of masks will be a decision for students and parents to make. Read more.

New Kensington-Arnold

New Kensington-Arnold has not provided updates since its August 2021 health and safety plan.

That can be found here.

Norwin

Masks will be optional.

Yough

Masks will be optional for students and staff.