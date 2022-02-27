By: KDKA-TV Web Team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the CDC releasing new mask guidance for Americans, many are left asking what this means for their child’s school district.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.
The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. People in those areas, which includes the entire Pittsburgh area, can stop wearing masks, the agency said.
Below is an extensive and comprehensive guide to what each school district (listed by county) is requiring or mandating when it comes to masks, along with any information and links to further reading material. For the latest information, be sure to visit each school district’s website, as information may have changed after being published.
Allegheny County
Allegheny Valley
Allegheny Valley continues to have masks required on buses but they are only “recommended” and not required in buildings.
Avonworth
Masks are required during school hours for K-12 students, staff, and visitors. They are strongly recommended but not required after school hours.
Read Avonworth’s health and safety plan here.
Baldwin-Whitehall
Baldwin-Whitehall, effective on Monday, February 28, is making mask-wearing optional for all students, staff, and visitors.
Bethel Park
Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged for students, staff, and visitors.
Read Bethel Park’s health and safety plan here.
Brentwood
As of February 22, Brentwood is following the Allegheny County Health Department’s recommendation that masks remain required as the level of COVID-19 transmission in Allegheny County remains high.
Read the district’s letter to families here.
Carlynton
All students and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors while the transmission rate of COVID-19 in Allegheny County is designated as substantial or high by the CDC.
Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh
Masks are no longer required, except in limited circumstances, as of February 28.
You can read the diocese’s update here.
Chartiers Valley
Masks are considered a parental decision and are not required.
Read Chartiers Valley’s COVID-19 guidelines here.
Clairton
All students and staff will be required to wear masks. As of February 26, Clairton City School District has not revised its health and safety plan, which you can read here.
Cornell
The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.
Deer Lakes
Face coverings will be optional for everyone in school buildings. Read more.
Duquesne
In an update provided in December 2021, families were told masking would remain required.
East Allegheny
Masks remain required.
Elizabeth Forward
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Fort Cherry
The district says that all federal and state mandates will be followed when it comes to mask-wearing. Read more.
Fox Chapel Area
Fox Chapel is following the new CDC guidelines – when there is a substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, masks will be required. When transmission rates are low, masks will be optional.
Gateway
The wearing of masks will be optional.
Hampton
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be on a voluntary basis. Read more.
Highlands
The wearing of masks will be voluntary by all students and staff unless there is a Universal Face Coverings Order that requires it by the Department of Health, CDC, or the state. Read more.
Keystone Oaks
Following the CDC’s new guidance, Keystone Oaks has made masks option effective February 28.
McKeesport Area
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional.
Montour
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional.
Moon Area
Starting on January 17, masks will be recommended, but not required.
Mt. Lebanon
Following the CDC’s new guidance, masks are no longer required.
North Allegheny
Masks are required for students and staff through January 17, 2022. Masks will be strongly recommended beginning January 18, 2022.
Northgate
As of January 10, Northgate is still requiring masks, regardless of vaccination status.
North Hills
North Hills, with the new CDC Guidance, are no longer requiring masks.
Penn Hills
Masks are required, but the district says the school board will be meeting to discuss plans for masking.
Penn-Trafford
Masks are optional for all staff, visitors, and students of all ages. Read more.
Pine-Richland
The district recommends masking of unvaccinated individuals but will not require or mandate masking. Read more.
Pittsburgh Public Schools
As of January 15, 2022, masks are still required in Pittsburgh Public Schools.
Plum Borough
Masks are optional.
Quaker Valley
Beginning on March 1, masks will be optional for everyone at Quaker Valley School District.
Riverview
Riverview is lifting the universal mask mandate on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Shaler
Shaler has made the decision to follow the CDC guidelines and masks are now optional.
South Allegheny
“Although the District will continue to be mask optional unless another mandate is set forth, please know that wearing a mask and being vaccinated is your greatest protection against COVID-19.”
South Fayette
Masks are strongly recommended, but not required.
South Park
South Park is still recommending masks, but not requiring them.
Steel Valley
Masks are strongly recommended but not required.
Sto-Rox
The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.
Upper St. Clair
The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.
West Allegheny
The district is strongly recommending but not mandating masks.
West Jefferson Hills
The district will not require that masks be worn in the building unless mandated by the appropriate authorities, but encourages the entire community to follow the CDC’s and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines. Read more.
West Mifflin
The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time. .
Wilkinsburg
All students must wear masks during the school day. Read more.
Woodland Hills
As of February 26, masks are still required.
Armstrong County
Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Allegheny-Clarion Valley has not updated its online Health and Safety Plan since July 2021.
As of the latest update, face coverings are optional for all individuals (staff, students, parents, and visitors), but the district encourages individuals to wear a face covering. Read more.
Apollo-Ridge
The wearing of masks will be optional and voluntary for all students and staff, including on public transportation as of Feb. 25. Read more.
Armstrong
Students, staff and visitors are not required to wear face coverings in school. Anyone who prefers to wear a face covering in school is permitted to do so. Read more.
Freeport
The district has not updated its Health and Safety Plan since December of 2021.
The district does not require masks to be worn inside school buildings for instruction and at events.
Karns City
Karns City lifted its mask mandate in December of 2021. Read more.
Kiski Area
Masks will be optional for all students, staff, and visitors. Read more.
Leechburg
The district made masks optional last year. Read more.
Redbank Valley
Unless mandated by state or federal government, the wearing of masks will remain optional for students and staff. Read more.
Beaver County
Aliquippa
Face coverings will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education or the Pa. Department of Health. Read more.
Ambridge
The district says all face covering requirements will follow state and federal mandates.
“Please note that the total number of positive cases will be utilized to determine masking by building; however, the Department of Health utilizes symptomatic only positive cases in the building when advising the district to close and go virtual,” the district website reads.
Beaver
Masks are not mandated “except in the case of a shortened isolation/quarantine” and are recommended but not required for Beaver Area School extracurriculars. Read more.
Big Beaver Falls
Masks will be optional unless a mandate is reinstated. Read more.
Blackhawk
Mask decisions will be a parental choice. Read more.
Central Valley
The wearing of masks will be optional.
Ellwood City
The wearing of masks in school buildings will be optional for staff and students. Read more.
Freedom
The district says that mask wearing is optional as of March 7, 2022 for students, faculty, staff and visitors. Masks are still required on public transportation per the federal mandate. Read more.
Midland
Masks will be optional unless mandated by local, state, or federal government agencies. Read more.
New Brighton
Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, or by the Governor’s Office. Read more.
Riverside
Masks and facial coverings will be optional unless mandated at the state level. Read more.
Rochester
Masks will be optional unless mandated by government and regulatory agencies. Read more.
South Side Area
The wearing of masks and facial coverings will be optional. Read more.
Western Beaver
Masking decisions are a parental and family choice. Read more.
Butler County
Butler
Masks are not required by the Butler Area School District.
Mars
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
Moniteau
Masks will be optional unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other government agency. Read more.
Seneca Valley
Face masks are optional on all school buses and vans. Read more.
Slippery Rock
The district will not require the wearing of face masks unless directed to do so by local, state, of federal government. Read more. Read more.
South Butler County
The district will not be requiring masks to be worn by staff or students. Read more.
Fayette County
Albert Gallatin
The district made masks optional this year but as of January was recommending wearing masks. Read more.
Brownsville
The district says it will develop mitigation plans in line with the most recent guidance from the Pa. Department of Education, Pa. Department of Health, and CDC. Read more.
Connellsville
As of January, the district says it is allowing masks to be optional in buildings but required on transportation. Read more.
Frazier
The wearing of masks will be optional for all students and staff. Read more.
Laurel Highlands
The district says masks are optional and would only be required if a student shows COVID-19 symptoms or if there is no room for social distancing. Staff will wear masks if they are unable to social distance. Read more.
Southmoreland
The wearing of masks will be optional.
Uniontown
Masks will be optional for all students and staff inside school buildings. Read more.
Greene County
Carmichaels
Masks are not required for students who have been vaccinated.
Central Greene
Masks will be optional for all students and staff unless mandated by the Secretary of Health, the Governor, or other agency. Read more.
Jefferson-Morgan
Students and staff will not be required to wear a mask, including on school transportation. Read more.
West Greene
All vaccinated staff members and students will not be required to wear a mask. Masks will be optional for all other staff and students. Read more.
Indiana County
Homer Center
The district will not require the wearing of masks, yet will promote the wearing of masks by students and employees, particularly those who have not been vaccinated. Read more.
Indiana
The wearing of masks will be optional. Masks are optional on transportation. Read more.
River Valley
The district is strongly encouraging mask-wearing by unvaccinated individuals. Mask-wearing will be an optional decision at the discretion of students and parents. Masks are also optional on buses. Read more.
Lawrence County
Laurel
Masks will be optional for all staff and students. Read more.
Mohawk
Masks for staff and students will be worn on a voluntary basis. Read more.
Neshannock
The wearing of masks is optional.
New Castle Area
The district is recommending but not requiring masks indoors. Read more.
Shenango
The district is not requiring masks unless the county is experiencing high transmission of COVID-19. Read more.
Union
Masks will be optional for students and staff while in school, but change may be necessary depending on safety recommendations. Read more.
Wilmington
Mask use will be optional for all students K-12 unless there is a state or federal mandate. Read more.
Washington County
Avella
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be recommended, but not required.
Bentworth
Students and staff will have the option to wear a mask but are not required.
Bethlehem-Center
The district’s stance on masks is unclear at this time.
Burgettstown
The district will recommend, but will not require masks to be worn.
California
The district is following the CDC guidance and masks are optional.
Canon-McMillan
Masks are recommended for all staff, students, and visitors but are not required.
Read more on the district’s updated guidance here.
Charleroi
Charleroi is following the CDC guidelines and has made masks optional.
Chartiers-Houston
The wearing of masks for staff and students will be optional. Read more.
McGuffey
The district will not require students or staff to wear masks, except where mandated by government. Read more.
Peters Township
The district will recommend masks be worn based on CDC guidance, making them optional.
Ringgold
Masks will be required.
Trinity
Masks will be optional.
Washington
Per the Washington School District School Board, masks guidance will be based on CDC guidelines.
Westmoreland County
Belle Vernon Area
Masks will be recommended, but optional.
Burrell
Masks will be optional.
Derry Area
Masks are optional for all individuals, staff, students, parents, and visitors.
Franklin Regional
Masks will be optional.
Greensburg-Salem
Masks will be recommended, but not required.
Hempfield Area
Parents have the decision of whether or not to have their child(ren) wear a face mask while attending school.
Jeannette
Masks are recommended but not required.
Ligonier Valley
Masks will be optional in school facilities.
Monessen
Masks will be required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, according to the district’s latest update on its website.
Mt. Pleasant
The wearing of masks will be a decision for students and parents to make. Read more.
New Kensington-Arnold
New Kensington-Arnold has not provided updates since its August 2021 health and safety plan.
Norwin
Masks will be optional.
Yough
Masks will be optional for students and staff.