By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in Coraopolis.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, he was found in an apartment around 4:45 a.m. on the 900 block of 6th Avenue.

He is currently in critical condition.

