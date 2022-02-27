CLICK HEREEnter your submission for our Fish Fry Guide
The Rostraver Central Fire Department and Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services assisted
Filed Under:Local News, Rostraver Central Fire Department, Rostraver Road

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Crews in Rostraver rescued a person entrapped inside a vehicle early this weekend.

Crews responded to the car at the intersection of C Vance DeiCas Memorial Highway and Rostraver Road and had to use the Jaws of Life to free the person trapped inside.

(Photo Credit: Rostraver Central Fire Department/Facebook)

The person was then taken to a local hospital.