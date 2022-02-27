By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Crews in Rostraver rescued a person entrapped inside a vehicle early this weekend.
Crews responded to the car at the intersection of C Vance DeiCas Memorial Highway and Rostraver Road and had to use the Jaws of Life to free the person trapped inside.

The person was then taken to a local hospital.