JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searing for a missing 1-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

According to police, Cardaya Clinton was last seen with 31-year-old Cardell Clinton on Pine Street in Johnston on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Cardaya may be at risk of harm, and they issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Johnstown City Police Department at 814-539-5889.