By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are searing for a missing 1-year-old girl believed to be in danger.
According to police, Cardaya Clinton was last seen with 31-year-old Cardell Clinton on Pine Street in Johnston on Tuesday afternoon.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory pic.twitter.com/CMjy0NRbmU
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 1, 2022
Police said Cardaya may be at risk of harm, and they issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Johnstown City Police Department at 814-539-5889.