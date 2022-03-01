By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — The FBI arrested a man accused of trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl for sex at a park in Shaler.

It was all part of an undercover sting, with an agent posing online as the child. Agents said Vikash Mishra was taken into custody as soon as he pulled up to the park.

The private messages started months ago, something experts say is all too common. Experts added that kids with social media presences can expect to be contacted by strangers. They said it is up to parents to protect them.

“It’s about having that open conversation,” said Glen Pounder, the chief operating officer of the Child Rescue Coalition, “so the child knows without any doubt that they’re not going to be the ones who are in trouble, right? That they’re going to be able to go to their parents with anything that’s happened online, knowing that the parent is not going to lose their mind.”

If this happens to your child, police say to save everything on the device, take screenshots and contact the authorities.

“The first thing is to really be the adult, don’t lose your mind, try and remain calm even though it’ll be the last thing you want to do,” Pounder said.