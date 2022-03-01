MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition following a late-night shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex.
According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting at the Hi-View Gardens complex along 6th Street just before midnight on Monday night.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both who had been shot inside an apartment.
Both men were taken to area hospitals, one of whom needed to be airlifted. Both were last listed in critical condition.
Police say a man was detained at the scene. It’s unclear what charges he may be facing, if any.
County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
