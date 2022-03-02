By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Leaders at Duquesne University gathered on Tuesday morning to break ground on a new medical college on Forbes Avenue.
It's the proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine and the university says it hopes to provide training to the next generation of doctors at a time when demand is rising.
Duquesne hopes to launch the college in the fall of 2024, starting with 85 and growing enrollment to 170 by 2026.
The plan is to lead to a total four-year enrollment of more than 600 students by the 2029 school year.