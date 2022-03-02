By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KDKA) – After more than 100 reports of the battery overheating and nearly 80 reports of burn injuries due to it, Fitbit is recalling one of their smartwatches.
The Ionic smartwatch from Fitbit has sold nearly a million units in the United States and the company along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued the recall for four models of the watch.
Included are the slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue-gray/silver-gray, and Adidas Edition.
Consumers are being told to immediately stop using the product, and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return to the device.
Once the company receives the device, customers will get a refund of $299 as well as a discount code for 40% off of Fitbit products.
Fitbit sold these watches at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target, Amazon, and other retailers.
To get more information on the recall, head to the CPSC’s website.