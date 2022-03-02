By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man shot multiple times in Homewood.
Pittsburgh police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert on Inwood Street Wednesday evening.
Police have responded to a Shotspotter alert on the 800 block of Inwood Street. A victim was located with multiple gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/333VYpDxsy
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 3, 2022
Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Photos from the scene show multiple cruisers lining the street. Several officers were gathered around an area cordoned off with yellow tape.
Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.