By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man shot multiple times in Homewood.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert on Inwood Street Wednesday evening.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Photos from the scene show multiple cruisers lining the street. Several officers were gathered around an area cordoned off with yellow tape.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.