By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News

CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are outside a Circle K gas station in Greene County and another building across the street.

Police haven’t confirmed any details yet, but neighbors told KDKA’s Erika Stanish they believe there were multiple people involved in a shooting. They reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

Police’s investigation in the Circle K parking lot is focused around a white car, where multiple coffee cups appear to be marking shell casings on the ground. There’s a bullet hole in the back of the car, and its back tire is blown out.

Detectives have a large area around the gas station cordoned off as they continue to collect evidence.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.