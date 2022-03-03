By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV News
CARMICHAELS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are outside a Circle K gas station in Greene County and another building across the street.
Police haven’t confirmed any details yet, but neighbors told KDKA’s Erika Stanish they believe there were multiple people involved in a shooting. They reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.
READ MORE: Taxpayers Get 1099s For Unemployment Payments They Didn’t Apply For Or Receive
State police and detectives are on scene at the Circle K. By the white car, several shell casings can be seen on the ground by the cups. We’re working to gather more info. This is on the corner of George and Vine Street. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zp7Bj2KKmE
— Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) March 3, 2022
Police’s investigation in the Circle K parking lot is focused around a white car, where multiple coffee cups appear to be marking shell casings on the ground. There’s a bullet hole in the back of the car, and its back tire is blown out.
Detectives have a large area around the gas station cordoned off as they continue to collect evidence.
