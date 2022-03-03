By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

USPS Announces Pittsburgh Job Fair

The United States Postal Service will have a job fair at the Pleasant Hills Post Office on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications, which are accepted only online, and more information can be found here.

Flight 93 National Memorial Hiring Interns

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County is looking to hire summer interns.

They have two positions open: one for an intern working with the interpretation, education and resource management divisions. The other internship is suited for a photography or videography student to work as a visual information intern.

The deadline to apply is Friday. Click here to apply.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Warns Car Dealerships Against Unfair Practices

Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a warning to car dealerships after an increase in complaints of bad practices.

Consumers who want to file a complaint about a dealership with the Office of Attorney General can click here or call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.

Pittsburgh Requesting Contractor Applications For City Cuts Senior Lawn Cutting Program

The city is now accepting applications for the fourth year of the City Cuts Senior Lawn-Cutting Program.

Full details on the City Cuts program can be found at this link.

New Walking Division Announced For Pittsburgh Half Marathon

There’s a new “walking division” for people who want to walk the 13.1-mile half marathon. Those interested can find an eight-week-training plan here.

Lawn Pass For Shows At The Pavilion At Star Lake Goes On Sale Wednesday

The Lawn Pass is back for 2022. It gets concert-goers into all shows all summer for $199. To get it, click here.

Free COVID-19 tests still available from the U.S. government.

Click here to order your tests.

PennDOT’s Safety Citizens Program

For tips from PennDOT on ways to stay safe, click here.

Ash Wednesday “Ashes to Go”

The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh will distribute ashes on Wednesday, including multiple “Ashes to Go” locations. The locations can be found below:

Mt. Lebanon, 7:30-8:30 a.m., “T” station entrance, 600 block of Washington Rd.; Mt. Lebanon, 9:30-10:30 a.m. drive-thru distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Rd.; Squirrel Hill, 10:30 a.m.- noon, corner of Forbes & Murray avenues; Hastings, Cambria Co., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Conemaugh Miners Medical Center Chapel; East Liberty/Shadyside, noon, front steps of Calvary Episcopal Church, 315 Shady Ave.; Brackenridge, 12:00-2:00 p.m., front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St.; Homestead, 12:00-3:00 p.m., ashes delivered to individual homes; Mt. Lebanon, 1:00-2:00 p.m. drive-thru distribution at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1066 Washington Rd.; Downtown Pittsburgh with Episcopal Bishop Ketlen Solak: Market Square, 1:15-2:00 p.m.; McCandless, 1:15 p.m., Sunrise of McCandless assisted living facility; Squirrel Hill, 2:00-3:30 p.m., corner of Forbes & Murray avenues; Brackenridge, 4:00-5:00 p.m., front of St. Barnabas Church, 989 Morgan St.; Mt. Lebanon, 5:00-6:00 p.m., “T” station entrance, 600 block of Washington Rd.

Pennsylvania Rental Help

If you need help paying your utility bills, click here.

