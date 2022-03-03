PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 40 pallets of gray bins were picked up from a warehouse in Zelienople and loaded onto trucks.

The bins are filled with hygiene kits, blankets and other critical items. They will be flown to the borders of Poland and Romania on Friday in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Ozzy Samad, president of the Brother’s Brother Foundation, told KDKA that the distribution is going to be done by Ukrainian authorities and volunteers.

“We’re also very thankful for the U.S. Embassy’s assistance to get us the needs list and get this whole process rolling,” Samad said.

These critical items will be distributed to refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the violent and deadly war with Russia.

The response was organized by the Brother’s Brother Foundation in partnership with Allegheny Health Network and the Pittsburgh Technology Council. Both helped provide donations.

Greg McGuinness, director of the AHN Distribution Center in Zelienople, said, “We’ve picked about 40 pallets worth of bandages, needles, syringes, gowns, medicines.”

Other services being provided include mental health support and protection from gender-based violence towards women and girls, as the conflict in Ukraine has created emotional distress in impacted communities.

The response effort has been made possible by people across the region making donations. According to the Brother’s Brother Foundation, 100 percent of funds received go directly to emergency relief and logistics.

For more information about how to contribute, click here.