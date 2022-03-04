By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man charged with shooting and killing 26-year-old Karli Short and her unborn child last year is headed to trial.

Isaac Smith, who police said was the father of Short’s unborn baby, pleaded not guilty in his preliminary hearing held Friday. He’s charged with homicide and homicide of an unborn child.

Those charges were held and the case will move forward in court.

Short was found dead last September in McKeesport. She was five months pregnant.

She left her cousin’s home the night of Sept. 13 and was found the next morning dead on Furnace Alley in the back of the residence, law enforcement said. She was shot in the head.

Short is the daughter of Brandon Short, a star linebacker for Penn State who went on to play in the NFL.

After Friday’s hearing, he said that it feels like they are a step closer to justice now that the charges against Smith were held.

Smith was charged in her death last November.

