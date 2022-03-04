By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – About 100 people stood on an overpass in Washington County as a convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates drove by.

The Peoples Convoy started in California last month and is driving through the country, expected to arrive in D.C. on Saturday.

The convoy led by truckers said it wants to bring back freedom and end mandates it calls unconstitutional.

Dozens lined the Jessop Place overpass in Washington Friday in anticipation of the convoy on I-70 East heading towards the Hagerstown Speedway. The supporters brought several American flags and signs that called for “freedom.”

NewsChopper 2 also flew over another overpass where people had gathered.

The convoy with several honking trucks drove by the Jessop Place overpass shortly before 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the White House said President Biden would veto a resolution the Senate passed Thursday that would end the national COVID-19 emergency declared by former President Trump nearly two years ago. The White House said the declaration is needed to strengthen the federal response to the virus.

