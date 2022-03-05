GAS PRICESWith Prices Spiking, Know Where To Go With Our Gas Tracker
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police, EMS, and fire crews are all on the scene of a crash that has shut down the West End Bridge.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, both directions are closed due to a “fatal motorcycle collision.”

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved.

