By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police, EMS, and fire crews are all on the scene of a crash that has shut down the West End Bridge.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, both directions are closed due to a "fatal motorcycle collision."
It's unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details