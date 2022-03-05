By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friends and family came together on Saturday to celebrate the life of a man shot and killed in Homestead a week ago.
Jason Chavis was remembered as a good young man with a bright future on the horizon.
His father, former Pitt football player Jason Chavis is doing everything he can to find his son’s killer and said he’s thankful for all the support he’s received from the community.
"I'm just blown away by the love and support, quite frankly, I'm living on the hugs and the prayers of others, it's been everything having the people," he said.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line, at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.