PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is no longer requiring masks in the majority of its campus buildings.
IUP made the announcement earlier this week.
Masks are still required in the campus counseling center and health services areas.
IUP added that people showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus must also still wear masks, in accordance with the new CDC guidelines put out last week.
IUP added that people showing COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to the virus must also still wear masks, in accordance with the new CDC guidelines put out last week.

IUP is encouraging people who want to wear masks to still do so and said that "individuals in private offices and in private residence hall suites and rooms are permitted to ask that visitors wear masks when in these areas."
Closer to Pittsburgh, Duquesne University is also considering dropping its indoor mask requirement later in March.