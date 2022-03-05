PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another crushing blow to your pocketbook as AAA says gas prices rose another 11 cents overnight.

Does this mean people are looking for new means of transportation?

Gas prices arent’ just at record highs anymore, they’re getting out of hand.

The Sunoco on Highland Avenue is at $4.25/gallon, and even though folks are filling up, they say they won’t need to for much longer.

Madisyn Emily spent nearly $40 filling up half of a tank for her Kia Soul but says it wasn’t always that way.

“I could probably fill my tank at $35,” she said. “I remember when I paid $1.60 during the early pandemic, now I’m paying four times that.”

Now, because of the soaring prices, she’s changing the way she commutes.

“I’m actually on my way to Home Depot to get a high viz vest so I can start biking more often,” she added.

AAA’s report of the 11-cent overnight rise means that over the past three days, they’ve risen more than 30 cents per gallon.

Stephen Juliana is on the more expensive side of what he pays at the pump.

“This baby has a 32-gallon tank so 32 times 4.30 and you’re looking at about 150 to top this off, that’s a lot of money,” he said.

While he said that probably won’t change, he will start filling up more.

“I’m gonna start topping it off every time now because it keeps going up,” he laughed. “I might get a 50-gallon drum and fill that up.”

Both Emily and Juliana say they’ll stick to filling up at their normal spots instead of going out of the way, even though they do have gas trackers and reward programs.

Meanwhile, Juliana said he believe the wave of the future is closer than we think if prices don’t come down soon.

“You know what the solution is? Electric,” he said. “Electric cars. Screw this fuel. I don’t know if we’ll see it in the next 10 years but we’ve got to go that way. It’s just too much money.”

Pennsylvania isn’t seeing the prices as somewhere like California where it’s over five-and-six dollars per gallon, but the commonwealth isn’t far behind, causing drivers to say home more, find different means of transportation or carpool.