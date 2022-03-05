By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another Starbucks store in the Pittsburgh area is attempting to unionize.
On Friday, the Starbucks store at Amos Hall in Oakland filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.
Today, Starbucks workers in Bloomfield are rallying in solidarity with union efforts and are being joined by multiple politicians.
Union elections have seen success at locations in Buffalo, New York, and there is a rising trend of workers at dozens of stores calling for demands to be met about staffing, safety and scheduling.
Starbucks has maintained throughout the last several months that they would prefer to discuss these matters without the forming of unions.