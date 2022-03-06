By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — Penn State's new mask policy goes into effect starting tomorrow.
Students will be able to shed their masks in most common areas of the university's campuses that the CDC has designated have low or medium COVID-19 community levels.
However, masks will still be required in classrooms and labs no matter the levels, “due to high-density congregation,” according to the administration.
Penn State officials stressed that COVID-19 mitigation guidelines are still ongoing, so campus community members who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to get tested for the virus on a weekly basis.
Other measures like social isolation and quarantining are expected for when someone is exposed to the virus and/or tests positive.