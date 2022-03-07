As a woman-owned company, 84 Lumber is going all out this month.

For Western Pennsylvania-based 84 Lumber, March is a big month! Not only do Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day fall in March, but it’s also Women in Construction Week. As a woman-owned company, 84 Lumber is giving back to women in its communities here in Pittsburgh and around the country.

Throughout the month, 84 Lumber is launching various giveaways and campaigns in an effort to empower and celebrate women. Follow the company on Instagram to see how you can win a gift basket filled with products from women-owned companies around the country.

To give back to front-line workers, 84 Lumber is working with Nemacolin to give away two 2-night stays to Nemacolin Resort to deserving women front-line workers. If you know a woman working as a front-line worker who deserves a getaway this year, make sure you follow 84 Lumber’s social media pages to nominate her!

Finally, 84 Lumber is partnering with the Pittsburgh Penguins to give one Pittsburgh-area woman-owned business a $25,000 grant. This is the second year of the EmpowerHer Grant, which is part of 84 Lumber’s L.I.F.T. (Leading & Inspiring Females to Thrive) program with the Penguins. To nominate a deserving business, follow this link: https://lnkd.in/etD78Dkb.

ABOUT 84 LUMBER

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s largest privately-held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women’s business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2018 and 2020, and one of America’s Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.