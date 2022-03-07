By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly hitting a mail carrier in Greene County with her car last year, killing him.
Chad Varner, 49, was hit and killed on Andrews Road in Morris Township last October after he left his vehicle to deliver a package.
READ MORE: Mail Carrier Hit, Killed By Driver Of Vehicle In Greene County
Police said Tina Phillips was driving over 70 mph when her car careened off the road and through a row of hedges before hitting Varner. A witness who saw the crash ran to a store to call 911 since there was no reception at the scene then came back to render aid.
According to court paperwork, Phillips has epilepsy. Citing emergency room records after the crash, police said she told doctors she has a breakthrough seizure about once a year. However, while at a medical exam to retain her driver’s license a week later, the criminal complaint said Phillips denied having a seizure while driving.
Phillips’ passenger said she didn’t lose consciousness before the crash but became unresponsive, the criminal complaint said.
Phillips is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and tampering.