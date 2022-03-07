By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A man died while being taken into custody by police in New Castle early on Sunday morning.

Police received several complaints from residents about a man screaming and acting erratically around 3:30 a.m., New Castle Police said.

They said the same man allegedly broke into a home on East Washington Street, stole items, and assaulted the person inside before he fled.

Police were able to identify him as Albert Beckworth-Thompson. When they approached him, he began shouting that his girlfriend drugged him and asked if the officers were real.

When they attempted to take him into custody and to the hospital, he fled once again.

After a brief chase, he was handcuffed and officers noticed he was going in and out of consciousness.

They rendered first aid but could not find a pulse.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.