By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 hit-and-run death of another man.
Surron Burch faces a mandatory 3-year prison term when he’s scheduled on June 6 for Joseph Morris’ death.

Morris was walking home from work after he was hit on Hershey Road in Penn Hills then dragged more than a half-mile to Universal Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were tipped off about a damaged blue Saturn parked in McKeesport, leading to Surron Burch's arrest.
While in court, Burch also pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.