PICS FROM THE PUMPShow us how much you're paying
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fern Hollow Bridge, Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse, Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings, frick park bridge, Frick Park Bridge Collapse, Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT on Tuesday released project renderings for the Fern Hollow Bridge.

READ MORE: Students Becoming Activists For Gender Equality Education

The span collapsed on Jan. 28, leaving several people injured in Pittsburgh’s east end.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy, Cool Conditions Ahead Of Mixed Bag Of Precipitation

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $25.3 million in federal funding has been made available for the reparation project, which is scheduled to begin in late April.

Below are several renderings of what the repaired bridge will look like upon completion:

MORE NEWS: Large Truck Crashes Into Washington County Courthouse

Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings

Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings

Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings

Fern Hollow Bridge Renderings